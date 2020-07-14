The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has said that Ugandans should not expect a possible opposition coalition ahead of the 2021 general election.

While addressing the journalists at the party headquarters in Kampala, the party spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, said that if unity was the important other colleagues would not form parties and pressure groups but join existing parties.

“I don’t want to give Ugandans false promise that we are now discussing that there will be unity ahead of 2021 general elections. Let’s everybody be contented where they are, “he said.

“All our colleagues have formed parties and pressure groups. They want to stay alone and now everybody is knocking our door asking why we are not working with them,” he said.

He explained that if the opposition wanted unity, the first qualification would have been to register under one political party like their counterparts in Kenya often do.

“But in Uganda what is happening is that someone forms a party, calls it Alliance for National Transformation and then you ask Forum for Democratic Change ‘why are you not working with us,?'” he noted.

Ssemujju also asked for the full accountability for every life that has been lost in the hands of the Local Defense Unit (LDU) and police while enforcing Covid-19 guidelines.

He noted that the latest victims in the hands of the officers are Emmanuel Tegu and Robert Ssenyonga from Buikwe district who were allegedly beaten and tortured by these officers.

“We have watched on the television disturbing image of Robert Ssenyonga before he passed on. It is alleged that he was battered by LDUs,” he said

Ssemujju demanded the disbandment of individual police officers and LDUs involved in the beating of the citizens and must be individually acceptable.