Police in Njeru division, Buikwe district has started investigations into circumstances under which a 20-year-old woman was raped and left unconscious by an unidentified man.

The incident, according to Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson happened last week when the 20-year-old employees of Nytil(names withheld) was found unconscious.

“A concerned citizen on July,10, 2020 at 9 pm in Njeru division, Buikwe district informed police that he had bypassed a vehicle and heard a voice of a girl shouting for help. Immediately Police rushed at the scene and indeed found a female occupant in the vehicle helpless,”Butoto said.

The police publicist explained that the 20-year-old woman who was returning home in Bugembe from Nytil where she works stopped a vehicle for a lift and after being driven for a while, the driver told her that he was going to stop for fuel.

“Unfortunately, he drove the car heading to another direction through the sugarcane plantation along Kidawalime Nyenga Bukaya road in Njeru division Buikwe district from where he raped the 20-year-old woman.”

By the time police arrived at the scene, the suspect had escaped by according to Butoto, the hunt for him is still on whereas his vehicle, a Toyota Harrier, registration number UBE 249X that had been abandoned at the scene has now been impounded at taken to police.

“The victim was taken by Police to Jinja referral hospital for examination and handed over to the parents. Vehicle impounded at Njeru police station and a case already opened at Njeru Police station as investigations are underway,”Butoto said.