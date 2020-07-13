Gen.Mugisha Muntu’s Alliance for National Transformation has suffered its first big defection after their mobiliser for Wakiso joined the ruling National Resistance Movement party.

Pauline Margaret Namagembe was the 2016 Forum for Democratic Change flag-bearer for Wakiso Woman MP and lost in the polls to Rosemary Sseninde.

Namagembe was on Monday part of the group of over 50 opposition supporters from Wakiso, Karamoja, Teso and Bundibugyo unveiled at the NRM headquarters in Kyadondo.

“I was in FDC before joining ANT.I am finally home in the NRM to deliver service to my people. I was looking for a platform to deliver service and here I am,” Namagembe said.

Speaking at the function, the NRM vice chairperson for Eastern region, Capt.Mike Mukula said such defections symbolize that the ruling party is still strong and can attract bigwigs from opposition parties.

“We still have challenges like unemployment, poverty and corruption but we have always given a very good account of ourselves on addressing the challenges. It is the reason we are seeking for another mandate of the people to be able to tackle the challenges,”Mukula said.

Emphasizing that the NRM is still strong, Mukula said many other bigwigs from the opposition are on their way to joining them.

“We are draining the entire political swamp of the opposition all over the country to join the NRM. Our political power increases each day that passes. We will continue to be strong and many other people will join us.”

Mukula explained that since Gen.Mugisha Muntu departed from the Forum for Democratic Change, many of their supporters are now seated on the fence wondering where to go.

“Many people have left FDC and is going down. Many of those who left the party have not yet decided where to go. We shall target them to join us in the NRM,”Mukula said.

Cases of people crossing from one party to another are common during this season of campaigns for elective positions throughout the country.