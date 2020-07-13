The Kampala Capital City Traders’ Association (KACITA) has urged traders who operate in arcades to open shops on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

In a statement from Thaddeus Musoke who is the KACITA secretary general, all traders have been urged to follow all Ministry of Health guidelines on preventing the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Enough is Enough. All traders operating your business in arcades come and open your shops tomorrow 14th July, 2020 as we follow the directives of the Ministry of Health (SOPs),” the statement reads.

Yesterday, the Minister of Information and Communications Technology and cabinet spokesperson Judith Nabakooba said that government was holding talks with key stakeholders to reopen businesses on arcades and places of worship which were closed over Covid-19.

Nabakooba said,”Government has been consulting leaders from these sectors to ensure proper safety measures are in place when operations resume.”

Last week, the minister for Kampala Betty Amongi said that arcade owners were the only stumbling block to the reopening of arcades since they had not yet availed the documents showing how they will abide by guidelines set by government.

It is still unclear whether these guidelines have been presented to government.

Police was not available to comment on the issue by the time of writing this report.

Arcades were among the first places to closed in March this year as a measure to protect the country against the spread of the Coronavirus.

Traders, through their association called Kampala Arcade Traders Association (KATA) last week issued a statement saying that they will demonstrate on Tuesday, July 14th if government doesn’t come out to clarify on when they intended to open their businesses.