The minister for ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba, has revealed that government regrets the manner in which Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng appeared while meeting people in Lira district with neither a face mask nor observing social distancing rules.

“We regret the incident because the guidelines have been repeatedly announced over and over again and we expected that each and everyone should follow them” Nabakooba told the media on Sunday.

Since Friday, Social media has been awash with public criticism against Aceng, who was pictured meeting people in Amoro sub county, Lira district, without wearing a face mask.

She was accused of exhibiting double standards because she has been a vocal advocate of wearing face masks and social distancing in the fight against Covid-19.

Ssemujju Nganda, the opposition whip, said Aceng had exposed the hypocrisy of government.

“This is just the beginning. When the real campaigns start, I can assure you there will be no social distancing, no washing hands and there will be no masks” the Kira Municipality MP remarked.

He said Aceng should resign and give a public apology if the struggle against covid-19 is to remain credible.

Ssemujju was arrested on July 10 as he attempted to hold a rally in his constituency, the same day Aceng held her Lira meeting.

But Nabakooba said Aceng’s behaviour should not be an excuse for Uganda to abandon the guidelines.

In her clarification about the incident, Aceng said the people she was meeting “got excited when they heard about face masks and specifically the minister for Health whom they call ‘Maama Corona’ and rushed to see me.”