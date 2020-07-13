The NRM vice chairperson in charge of Eastern Uganda, Capt.Mike Mukula has taken a swipe at Kyadondo East MP Robert kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine’s People Power pressure group as a space filer without any destination.

Speaking at the NRM party headquarters in Kampala on Monday afternoon, Mukula laughed at politicians rushing to pick nominations on the People Power ticket saying it won’t help them much.

“People power is just an assembly of pressure groups. You can’t associate with groups that can’t bring tangible evidence. If it was child, People is only growing teeth. It has no roots. Many will crush by joining it,” Mukula said.

He explained that whereas many politicians are itching to get nominated as flag bearers for the pressure group, it will only end in words as they will only join parliament or any other elective positions as independents.

“The Electoral Commission only knows NRM, FDC, DP, UPC and Jeema but people power is not known.”

Mukula said Museveni is still the strongest candidate stand for presidency and noted that the ruling party will ensure he returns to trounce his opponents.

“Museveni is a winning horse and we cannot change him. He has exhibited great leadership during the Coronavirus pandemic and has won confidence of Ugandans. He has shown capacity to manage challenges of the country,” Mukula said.

The comments by Mukula come a few weeks after People Power movement asked all its supporters seeking to stand for any elective position on its flag to pick nomination forms.

A number of politicians especially from the opposition have since expressed interest in picking nominations forms for People Power.

The latest developments are an indicator that the 2021 political fever has gained ground as many are preparing to take up positions in the forthcoming general election.