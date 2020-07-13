Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has said that he has on several occasions raised the issue of scrapping of Over The Top tax (OTT) before parliament but he has been ignored by government.

His comments come days after a World Bank report which is asking Uganda to scrap social media tax (OTT) and the mobile money tax.

In a post on his social media platforms, Kyagulanyi said:”Of course since 2018, we have been clear that these taxes are illogical, irrational and exploitative. It doesn’t require an expert to realise that.”

He said that from the beginning, these taxes were not imposed because they make economic sense, but as a tool to clamp down on free expression.

He explained that the social media tax has reduced the proportion of internet users and widened the digital and income inequality.

Kyagulanyi said that the tax is difficult to collect and easy to bypass by more technically savvy users.

He said by removing the social media tax,the move would contribute positively to the covid-19 crisis response and encourage the use of internet and digital technology in Uganda.

“The availability of digital services such as online shopping, food delivery, social media, instant messaging, and online entertainment allows people in self-isolation to remain connected and to be socially and economically active while at home,”he wrote.

He suggested that the government can promote affordability of internet by removing taxes and levies applied to specific digital platforms and services, thereby reducing transaction costs and supporting telecommunications companies in lowering prices for services that are needed during the crisis.