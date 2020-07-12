MISS D

So, Jada decided to entangle with August, and we are all up in arms?

Entanglement has been here for a minute. And now, we are all pretending because it is a woman in the line of fire. Not any woman, but Will Smith’s Jada.

Women entangle more than men. You can read that again. Women, in simple terms, cheat more than men.

Women are just too smart and rarely invest their emotions. Most men think they can pull off a fling with no feelings attached, but after God, fear women.

I am a woman, and I can tell you that a woman will get under the sheets with a man just to scratch an itch. She will lay with a man, and that will be the end of the story.

That aside, when a woman decides to entangle with you, please ask her about the terms and conditions. Especially when you are sure that she belongs to someone else.

There is a reason why there is a shiny ring on her finger. Ask her about the MOU before you start declaring your love for her.

Sometimes the only missing part in her marriage is the physical bit. People get busy looking for school fees and money for masks. If you don’t understand the MOU, don’t get into it.

There is a part of her that needs someone to take her mind off the missing recipes in the kitchen, the “I am leaving the office late” excuses. And the kids.

Once in a while, a woman needs a man who will explore her body. Someone that will take on her body, part by part.

A man that will make love to her, and not fall in love with her.

Sex in marriage doesn’t just get boring; it becomes static, especially if the other party is not open-minded. Sex in marriage eventually comes off like a job.

No matter what, you have to show up for work. And there is nothing that kills sex drive like that. As much as entanglement is being condemned, it is probably why that woman is wearing a smile and taking it one day at a time.

But this man on the side needs to know which lines never to cross. He should know that it is not about his, but her needs. He should understand that it is just physical.

This man on the side needs to know that when she is home, she is home where the heart belongs. Jealous does not work in entanglement.

This man must know that her body needs the service, and not her heart. He should, therefore, allow to come after her husband, her kids, and her career.

In entanglement, she is the boss. She makes the rules. And when you are done pleasing her, dress up and disappear and wait for her to call again or never.

You are not a male Bad Black because you also enjoy that cookie.

By all means, do not fall in love with someone you will never have.

MISS D is a love counsellor and expert on sex.