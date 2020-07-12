The body of Uganda’s Head of Mission to Geneva, Switzerland Ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Christopher Onyanga Aparr has been returned home, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public of the arrival of the body of the late H.E Christopher Onyanga Aparr who passed away on June 10, 2020 in Geneva, Switzerland,” a statement by the ministry read in part.

“The body of the late was received in the early hours of July,11,2020 at Entebbe International Airport by senior officials of the Ministry and members of the family of the deceased.”

The ministry said details of the burial would soon be communicated to members of the public.

Aparr was Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations; to the World Trade Organization, in Geneva and Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation Council in Bern.

Previously, between 1996 – 2001, the deceased was ambassador to the Russian Federation and the 15 Commonwealth of the Independent States of the former Soviet Union thereafter, he was in 2003 appointed Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, Austria, and the Vatican concurrently, but resident in Berlin.

From the year 2010, he was High Commissioner/Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other West African States of Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Ghana, and Cameroon, amongst others.