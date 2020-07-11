United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), has announced the appointments of Ayoku Liadi and Oliver Alawuba as Deputy Managing Directors in charge of UBA’s Nigeria and Africa businesses, respectively.

The creation of the new positions, reporting to the group’s CEO, Kennedy Uzoka, represents further strategic recognition of the growth of UBA’s pan-African business, the bank said.

“In 2005, we set out our pan-African vision. Fifteen years later, we are present in 20 African countries, serving over 20 million clients, leveraging our service culture and technology platform, to provide an integrated and seamless customer offering across the continent,” said UBA group chairman, Tony O. Elumelu.

“ In Africa, we lead in innovation and service, whilst our international business, operating from New York, Paris and London, provides global and African clients access to treasury, trade finance and corporate banking products, uniquely tailored to the African opportunity.”

He noted the two senior appointments represent the company’s commitment to optimise their management structure to best serve their clients.

Oliver Alawuba has worked with the UBA Group for almost 20 years and was appointed in January 2020, CEO for the Group’s Africa operations.

“ Oliver’s knowledge of UBA’s business in Africa is unrivaled. He previously held the role as CEO of UBA in Ghana and more recently, as regional CEO for UBA in Anglophone Africa,” the bank said in a statement.

Ayo Liadi joined the UBA Group in 2014 and was appointed the Executive Director of Lagos and West bank in Nigeria, two years later.

“Ayo is widely recognised for his innovation in driving business development.”

The UBA group board also announced the retirement from the board with effect from August 01, 2020, of Dan Okeke who has been with them for 22 years.

The bank said Okeke had served as Executive Director for three terms and a total of nine years.