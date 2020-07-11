MTN Uganda and the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) on July 10 concluded the official signing of the license renewal agreement that will enable the telecommunication company continue its operations in the country for another 12 years, commencing 1st July 2020.

A joint press conference between MTN Uganda and the Regulatory body was held today at the UCC offices in Kampala to showcase the official signing of the new license.

This brings to an end, the long-standing negotiations between MTN Uganda, UCC and the government.

This license renewal comes almost 2 years later, since MTN Uganda applied for a license renewal following the expiry of their 20 year license in October 2018.

MTN Uganda secured the 12 year operating license at a fixed fee of USD 100 million (Approximately UGX 371.5 Billion) which was paid in full.

The Telecom’s Second National Operator (SNO) license took effect on 1st July 2020.

Speaking at the license signing ceremony, the MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Wim Vanhelleputte said: “I am glad to inform you that our second National Operator License has been signed and MTN can continue operating in Uganda. We are happy and remains committed to our vision of delivering a bold digital life to all our customers through diligent innovations and shall continue to provide high quality voice, data and mobile money services connecting Ugandans across all the 135 districts of Uganda.”

MTN Uganda provides telecommunications services under a Second National Operator License for the operation of a telecommunications system issued on 15 April 1998 for a period of twenty years.

The license expired on 21 October 2018 but was variously extended to accommodate conclusion of renewal negotiations which have been ongoing for close to 2 years.