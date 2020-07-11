Dr. Adisa Lugaliki, an obstetrician and gynecologist, succumbed to the virus on Friday morning at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) the country’s main medics’ union said.

The health ministry at the beginning of the month said that 186 health workers had tested positive for coronavirus and that no doctor had died from the virus.

Dr. Adisa’s death was first shared by her colleague, Dr. Mercy Korir, who described the deceased as a ‘hardworking doctor who still had so much to offer’.

Dr. Adisa was also mourned by her fellow Kenyans who shared their condolence messages online.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced 447 new COVID-19 cases after testing 3,803 samples bringing the national tally to 8,975.

This is the largest number of confirmed cases in a day since the first case was reported in the country.

