The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has unveiled a plan to help aspiring political candidates get through the electoral roadmap with much ease compared to the previous years.

This comes at a time when different people who are interested to contest have started organising their certificates and documents for verification in preparation for 2021 general elections.

In a statement issued by Dan Odongo, UNEB’s executive secretary, political aspirants with original O and A-level certificates will not require further verification to contest in the coming 2021 general elections.

He explained that the move will save candidates with an A-level certificate obtained in Uganda or higher qualifications from traveling to UNEB for verification for their qualification by the National Council of Higher for Education.

He noted that considerations will be only made for those who did not sit exams in the country or may want to equate their foreign results to the Ugandan format.

“However, in the case of those who may have lost their certificates, UNEB will issue letters of verification upon application by the aspirant”, the statement noted.

The main purpose of verifying academic documents, he said, is to enable a person to qualify to stand for public office in the forthcoming general elections.

He noted that those with original certificates obtained from UNEB a person should not waste time to report to the board for verification.