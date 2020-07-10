Jinja East Member of Parliament (MP) Paul Mwiru has said that he left the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), because the party lacked a clear strategy.

Mwiru was on officially unveiled by the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) on Tuesday, having crossed over from the FDC.

While appearing on NBS Television’s Frontline on Thursday, Mwiru said that his decision to leave the FDC was well thought of because he didn’t agree with their methods of work.

Mwiru said,”My relationship with FDC ceased when I stopped being the spokesperson. I stopped being an FDC party member because of strategy.”

“I have not insulted FDC, though I have been insulted. My biggest point of departure has been on strategy and methods of work. I have contributed to FDC.”

“I joined ANT because it is a value-based party and based on respect for everyone,” Mwiru added.

In his reply to Mwiru, The FDC party Secretary General Nandala Mafabi said that Mwiru should have stayed in the FDC and addressed his concerns rather than quitting.

Nandala however added that the FDC is not a prison, adding,” It is a free exit and free entry.”