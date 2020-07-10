The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party top organ, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) will on Sunday at State House Entebbe hold their third meeting to decide on the format of electing their flag bearers.

The CEC has already met twice previously and members have failed to agree on a number of issues including, elections for national leaders, leaders for special interest groups of the party as well as electing party flag bearers in relation to the Electoral Commission road map.

The EC introduced scientific campaigns, a new format of campaigns that are expected to hamper internal activities of political parties, especially the NRM, that holds majority membership subscriptions around the country.

According to sources, the NRM CEC is expected to maintain the National and special interest group’s leaders until at the end of elections, while primaries will proceed.

After the previous meeting, the party spokesperson Rogers Mulindwa said: “The discussion of the party roadmap was key on the agenda, and given the importance of this item, more consultations and discussions will continue.”