Ay Poyoo, a Ghanaian hip hop musician and comedian famously known for his ”I am the goat” song is set to be hosted on NBS Television’s NBS Youth voice, this weekend.

The singer is known for his unique style and lyrics that have recently penetrated the Ugandan market.

In many of his videos, Ay Poyoo brings out the deep African village setting, casting a picture of poor but informed villager.

The now, internet sensation rose to stardom after he released his video of the song “I’m the goat,” where he is seen performing in a field full of goats.

His live performance clip of the same song was widely shared on Whatsapp and other social media platforms. The video gannered over 900, 000 views on you tube.

The internet star, will now feature on the NBS Youth voice show that airs every Saturday, 9am,

NBS Youth voice is highly rated and among the most popular teen and youth entertainment and empowerment TV shows.

The show showcases teen and youth lifestyle.

Nbs youth voice is hosted by Lil Ollo and co hosted by Oliviel nakalembe, dj Obzera, Shakira Ibrahim, Esther Kakihoza and Henry Mugyenyi.