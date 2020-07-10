The Secretary General of the Forum for Democratic change(FDC), Nandala Mafabi, has said many of their detractors want to see the party broken into pieces.

He noted that FDC is well acquainted with all the plans by some individuals who want to destroy it but that won’t happen because they can’t sit and watch.

He made the remarks during a heated discussion on NBS Frontline on Thursday night.

“Many people want FDC to die, but it won’t. We are still in the struggle.When you are making laws, you should do it blindly, but some people do it wanting to use it tomorrow,”he noted.

He said that there are many people who are not in FDC but are engaged in abusing party members and sympathisers.

He hit at Paul Mwiru,the member of parliament Jinja East for running away from the party without officially informing them.

Mwiru and Gerald Karuhanga officially joined the Alliance for National Transformation founded by former Forum for Democratic Change President Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu.

Mwiru was voted to the House on the ticket of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Mafabi said that the best solution was not to run away from the party but to find the best mechanism to iron out the standing issues.

“If you fail to solve your problems in the bedroom as a man and a woman, you have a problem. Paul Mwiru, you will keep running until you die. Even twins don’t think alike. We must deal with internal and external struggles. Does this mean that if they get problems in ANT, he will run away? You must remain in the struggle,”he said.

Mwiru justified his exit from FDC noting that his relationship with the party ceased when he stopped being the spokesperson.

“I stopped being an FDC party member because of strategy.I have not insulted FDC, although I have been insulted. My biggest point of departure has been on strategy and methods of work. I have contributed to FDC,”he said.

He noted that he joined Alliance for National Transformation because it is a value-based party and based on respect for everyone.

“I am ANT by choice and will. The law allows me to move from one party to another. Political parties aren’t prisons; people join them at will and can leave. We enacted that law to allow people to move,”he said.