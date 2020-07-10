Member of parliament for Workers Sam Lyomoki has petitioned the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs to agree to a proposal to increase members of parliament for Youth, Workers, and People With Disabilities (PWDs).

The petition dated July 7 2020 was handed to the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga on July 9 calling for a review of the representation of Special Interest Groups in Parliament.

Lyomoki argues that parliament through electoral laws has made provisions for District women representation and for the representation of Youths, Workers, and PWDs.

However, while numbers of the others have been increasing in parliament over time, the numbers of the Youth, PWDS, and Workers’ representatives has not been reviewed.

“Whereas the number of other Members of Parliament has increased, that of the representatives of workers, youth and PWDs have remained stagnant,”Lyomoki argues.

He says the increase in numbers of representatives for the said groups is justifiable due to the increase in population.

According to figures, the number of directly elected MPs increased from 290 in the 7th parliament to 296 in the 10th parliament. In the 6th Parliament, directly elected MPs were 215.

Women Members of Parliament increased from 39 in the 6th Parliament, to 56 in the 7th parliament and currently stand at 124.

It is also key to note that the numbers representing the army in parliament have remained stagnant.

Lyomoki now wants the government to table a motion to review the representation of special interest groups in parliament and the number of MPs revised from 5 to 10.

The suggestion if adopted would bring 20 more members of parliament in addition to another five (5) that were created by the cabinet to represent the elderly.