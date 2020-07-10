Lawyers representing Al Shafi Investment Group have said Kampala businessman, Abu Mukasa is not party to a case where another company is accused of issuing a bounced cheque.

The Execution and Bailiffs Division of the High Court in Kampala last month halted the execution of an earlier order in which Ahmed Darwish Sagher Darwish Almarar was supposed to pay Alshafi Investments over a bounced cheque case.

In 2012,Ahmed Darwish Sagher Darwish Almarar drew a cheque equivalent to shs106 billion in favour of Alshafi Investments Limited but upon representation at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the cheque was returned for lack of sufficient funds prompting the company to drag the businessman to court.

The Abu Dhabi court later directed that the company pay the shs105 billion with a 30% interest.

Later, Alshafi Investments went to the Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala for a declaration that the judgment entered in Abu Dhabi be enforced in Uganda and application that was granted and Ahmed Darwish Sagher Darwish Almarar’s title deeds were subjected to an attachment.

Several media outlets had since reported that Kampala businessman, Abu Mukasa was party to the case but according to Alshafi’s lawyers, this was not correct.

“Our client’s attention has been drawn to social media reports circulated on 8th July 2020. These media reports erroneously suggested that the above decisions were made against Mr. Abu Mukasa. As can clearly be discerned from the above facts, he is not a party to the above court proceedings and is not associated with the court proceedings in any way,” Al Shafi’s lawyers of Katende Ssempebwa & Co. Advocates said in a statement.

“The news that circulated and continues to circulate are completely without basis and our client wishes to clarify to the general public as follows.”

The lawyers said that the stated court proceedings are in respect to their client, Al Shafi Investment Group and Ahmed Darwish Dagher Darwish Al Marar not Abu Mukasa.

“Mr. Abu Mukasa has never taken/received or diverted any money from Al Shafi Investment Group LLC. Consequently, our client has no claim whatsoever against Mr. Abu Mukasa as alleged or at all.”

The lawyers noted that the court decisions are matters of public record and that they can easily be verified from the respective courts.