The Budaka District council chairman Samuel Mulomi has threatened to arrest his voter’s who will be found miss using the nets.

Mulomi decried that some voters have a tendency of turning the nets for rearing birds, fishing, distilling local brews, and selling which he says its totally unacceptable.

The chairman made these remarks Friday during the stakeholders meeting held at Wilta Travelers’ Inn ahead of the door to door net distribution exercise which commences tomorrow Saturday.

The exercise will run for five days across the district under the theme “under a net”

Mulomi appeal’s to the residents to put hand washing facilities in the homestead to curb the likely spread of COVID 19. He warned the district’s officials from using their position to acquire more nets.

Joel Baguma, a representative from the ministry of health, disclosed that the district received 167120 nets to be distributed to 272835 people.

He said two people will receive a net except for the case of prisoners who have not been catered for.

He urged the residents to make the best use of these long-lasting nets and shun the misconceptions.

Dr. Erisa Mulwani the District Health Officer, while presenting the district’s survey on malaria prevalence noted that malaria cases are on the rise in the district despite interventions like indoor residual spraying and net distribution.