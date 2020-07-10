A ten-day-old baby is among the twenty-three people who were discharged from Mbale regional referral hospital on Thursday. They were receiving treatment for Covid-19.

The 22 adults and baby tested negative for the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) after treatment. They were tested twice on separate occasions to ensure they did not have Covid-19.

The ten-day baby was born to Fiona Nekesa in the isolation unit where they had all been confined. The baby’s father is a resident of Bubuyu parish in Namisindwa district. Mother and child repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19.

Many of the adults are employees of a factory in Tororo. They were first confined to a quarantine centre in Tororo after one of them came into contact with a truck driver from Malaba border. The truck driver tested positive for Covid-19.

The contacts who were 26 in number were then transferred to Mbale hospital.

Deputy Resident District Commissioner Lillian Nakawesi oversaw the discharge of the 23 persons, handing them their discharge certificates.

Mbale hospital director Dr Emmanuel Tugeineyo said Mbale itself has not yet registered any Covid-19 case. He said all persons who had been quarantined so far had also tested negative for Covid-19.

He urged those who have been discharged to continue to observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as laid out by the Ministry of Health to avoid Covid-19. These include maintaining social distance, wearing face masks in public and continually washing hands with soap and water or sanitizer.