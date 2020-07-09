The Global Open Budget Survey Index 2019 has ranked Uganda among the top 36 leading countries in budget transparency out of 117 surveyed countries.

But according to Julius Kapwepwe Mishamba – director of programmes at Uganda Debt Network, Uganda scored 58% losing two points compared to the 2019 survey where it scored 60 points.

The 2019 Open Budget Survey ranked Uganda as one of the top countries that has managed to avail all the necessary information regarding the national budget through publications online and other platforms.

Regionally, Uganda tops its peers, Kenya second with 50 points, Tanzania 17, Rwanda 40. Burundi 6 .

I believe in the next ranking 2020 Uganda will be rubbing shoulders with these top 6 of New Zealand with 87, South Africa with 87, Mexico scored 82, Brazil 81 says Julius Kapwepwe Mishamba – director of programmes

However even though Uganda has the highest transparency in the region with 58% score in 2019 its has continuedly registered a declining trend since 2015.

The report also shows that Uganda provides few opportunities for the public to engage in the budget process with a score of 22%.

The legislature and supreme audit institution in Uganda also provides limited oversight of the budget at only 59% score notes Julius Kapwepwe Mishamba – director of programmes

Speaking at the launch, Kakema Godwin the commissioner budget policy evaluation department the ministry of finance is working tooth and nail to improve on the budget transparency through developing innovative platforms that facilitate public address to budget information and performance of the budget.

Most Ugandans are not interested in following of their budget and how the money is spent, but as the ministry we are trying to engage them and bring them on board. says Kakema Godwin – commissioner budget policy evaluation department

About the open budget survey

The Open Budget Survey is the world’s only independent comparable measure of budget transparency, participation, and oversight.

While other public finance assessments mostly rely on government self-reporting, the Open Budget Survey is implemented by independent researchers based in each of the countries surveyed who conduct analysis to determine the answers to 140 factual questions, and the results are reviewed by an anonymous expert.

The survey assessment is based on budget related documents and it tests three aspects of budget transparency: disclosure, oversight and participation. That is: (1) the level of disclosure in budget documents; (2) the oversight of the budget by the legislature and Auditor General; and (3) the public participation in the budgetary process.