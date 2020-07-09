Singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye Star Boss seems to have walked out on his intention to drag President Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to court over Shs270m.

The singer through his lawyer Jonathan Kiryowa had threatened to sue the party and the president over Shs270m which he claims accrued from his energetic performances during the 2011 national campaign trail.

Big Eye who claims his effort contributed to a resounding election for Museveni says he ought to have been reasonably remunerated not only on contractual obligation but also on grounds of intellectual property law.

Big Eye, therefore, gave Museveni and the party 14 days. to reply to him in cash or he would dash to court and crash them.

With the 14 days elapsing on Wednesday, Big Eye was a no show, deciding to hide from cameras despite calling for a press conference earlier to address the matter.

Big Eye would later release a statement saying he would not be able to hold a press conference.

“Ladies and gentlemen the artiste will not be able to hold his press conference which was to take place tomorrow. This has come as a result of his health condition which is not good at the moment. The new date will be communicated as soon as possible. We regret the inconvenience caused,” the statement read.

Big Eye also made a statement on social media confirming that his son was indisposed, which could have caused the shift in press conference dates.

The singer would later also comment calling for God’s intervention in is problems.

“The President has my money and he has refused to give it to me, now I am sick, my son is also sick, God please help,” the singer lamented.