The Nigerian government has reversed its decision to reopen schools across the country.

The Education Minister Adamu Adamu told reporters at the presidential palace that schools would only reopen when it is safe to do so and not when the number of coronavirus cases is rising in the country.

Last week, Nigeria announced that schools across the country would reopen for secondary and primary schools students in their final years to enable them prepare for graduating exams.

But the minister said the graduating students too will no longer be allowed to go back to classes because of the risks of spreading the coronavirus.

He added that schools will not resume soon.

The reversal of the decision means millions of Nigerian students at primary and secondary schools as well as tertiary institutions including universities will most likely not graduate this year.

Nigeria has 30,249 cases of coronavirus so far, including 684 deaths.

Source: BBC