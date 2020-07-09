MultiChoice Uganda, the home of great Pay TV entertainment in Uganda, has launched the new, refreshed and exciting Showmax, it’s internet-based TV service that is available to stream using apps for smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, media players and gaming consoles.

Speaking at the launch, Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing revealed that MultiChoice continues to take strides that enable the business remain relevant to its customers.

“Showmax is an internet TV service that boasts of a unique combination of hit African content, first and exclusive international series, the best kids’ shows, and live sport. This internet-based TV streaming service is available in a host of over 70 African countries including Uganda,” revealed Asiimwe.

He explained that, “The entertainment industry is very dynamic and has witnessed several game-changing interruptions and molding including delivery of entertainment and TV over the internet,” adding that, “to remain relevant to our subscribers, we must do two things; one is to be 5 steps ahead of the pack or constantly and instantaneously evolve as things change.”

Technology coupled with internet connectivity from time to time have dictated how different industries are currently being operated thus employing it is key in influencing our delivery in enabling us to continually broaden our scope while remaining relevant as we serve our vast customers across the country and in the global markets where MultiChoice is operating”.

In her remarks, Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager, observed that, “Showmax monthly subscription is affordable and goes for as low as UGX 14,000 on Showmax Mobile and UGX 28,000 on Showmax Standard. It is payable via Visa, MasterCard or PayPal credit and does not include data or internet.”

Semanda said, “MultiChoice Uganda is pleased to launch Showmax in Uganda to enable us offer our customers a range of TV entertainment options, especially at a time as this while being cognizant of the current times when families are together,” adding that, “New subscribers will receive a two week trial period when they first initiate the service. In addition, there will also be an announcement when, to thank our Premium subscribers for their continued commitment to us, the service will free as a values added service for them.”

For a single monthly fee, get unlimited access. Start and stop when you want. No ads. Cancel anytime – there’s no contract.

Stream Showmax using apps for smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, media players and gaming consoles.

Manage data consumption using the bandwidth capping feature. No internet? No problem – download shows to smartphones and tablets to watch later offline.

Over the years and in the advent of COVID-19, the disruption the entertainment industry has witnessed is phenomenal and has seen the extensive employment of technology as well as internet for TV.

For a free, no-risk trial, visit www.showmax.com