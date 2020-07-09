Kampala businessman, Abu Mukasa is not part of the shs155 billion case in which an Abu Dhabi company is accused of issuing a bounced cheque the Nile Post has learnt.

The Execution and Bailiffs Division of the High Court in Kampala last month halted the execution of an earlier order in which Ahmed Darwish Sagher Darwish Almarar was supposed to pay Alshafi Investments over a bounced cheque case.

In 2012,Ahmed Darwish Sagher Darwish Almarar drew a cheque equivalent to shs106 billion in favour of Alshafi Investments Limited but upon representation at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the cheque was returned for lack of sufficient funds prompting the company to drag the businessman to court.

The Abu Dhabi court later directed that the company pay the shs105 billion with a 30% interest.

Later, Alshafi Investments went to the Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala for a declaration that the judgment entered in Abu Dhabi be enforced in Uganda and application that was granted and Mukasa’s title deeds were subjected to an attachment.

Several media outlets had reported that Mukasa was an associate for Ahmed Darwish Sagher Darwish Almarar.

However, according to court documents, the businessman who was the only Ugandan official shareholder in Orange Telecom that was eventually sold to Africell is not party to the case in which the Abu Dhabi businessman is accused of issuing a bounced cheque.

Case

Last month, Justice Elizabeth Kabanda issued an order staying the execution saying that it is wise to wait for the outcome of the appeal by Darwish Sagher Darwish Almarar.

“Finally, the application is allowed conditionally. The applicant is ordered to deposit 30% of the decretal sum totaling to AED 44,790,646(approximately shs45 bn shillings) in the equivalent of dollars in cash payable directly in court within 30 days from the date of this order,” Justice Kabanda directed.