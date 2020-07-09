Uganda, has hit the 1000 mark of confirmed positive cases, as twelve more returnees tested positive for Covid-19.

The twelve returnees, were part of the twenty three new Covid-19 cases from 3,316 samples tested by the Ministry of Health.

“Of the 23 confirmed cases; twelve (12) are Ugandan nationals who returned from abroad; eight (8) from Afghanistan, three (3) from DRC, one (1) from South Sudan,” Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services at the Health Ministry announced.

According to Dr Mwebesa, all the twelve returnees were under quarantine at the time of testing.

Nile Post understands that all returnees are required to undertake a PCR test for Coronavirus from their country of origin and must present certificates indicating that they are negative of the virus before boarding the plane back home.

Discordance in results is a matter that is still under investigation by a number of countries. Uganda and Kenya have suffered a similar fate recently with samples testing positive and then negative on retesting.

The other cases included eight (8) contacts and alerts to previously confirmed cases in Tororo (4), and one each from Hoima, Luwero, Kyotera and Arua Districts.

Three truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula, Afoji anf Madi Opei Points of Entry also tested positive.

According to the Ministry of Health, the country now has a total of 908 recoveries from Covid-19.

Dr. Mwebesa said that, “The recoveries include both both Ugandans and non-Ugandans who were admitted here because they could not be repatriated immediately.”

The country has not recorded any death from the Coronavirus to date.