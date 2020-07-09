A member of Bobi Wine’s legal team, Shamim Malende will be tussling it out with Former Makerere University Don and social media critic Dr. Stella Nyanzi for the Kampala Woman MP seat.

The seat currently occupied by Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) Nabila Nagayi Ssempala has attracted a lot of interest from the opposition. It is key to note that the opposition has held the same for the last 2 decades.

Nyanzi has already expressed interest in the race, picking her nomination forms for FDC primaries while Malende seems undisputed for the same post on the flagship of People Power.

Nyanzi started her journey to the post yesterday by staging a protest over the continuous closure of shopping arcades in Kampala.

But who is Malende?

Born in December 1986 to Alhajj Jamal Ahmed Sebuta Malende, a legal consultant, and Jane Francis Nasunna, a professional teacher in Kawempe, Kampala district, Shamim Malende is a lawyer by profession.

She tells me that she currently operates her own law firm named ‘Malende and Company Advocates’ in Kampala. She was appointed as the Commissioner of Oaths in 2014 and as a Notary Public in 2016.

Malende sits on the legal team of ‘People Power’ and she is the only woman on Bobi Wine’s legal team. She doubles as the head of legal for ‘People Power’ Women League.

Malende describes her self as “ethical, self driven, reliable and trusts God above all.”