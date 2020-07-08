The state has preferred fresh charges against four top officials in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), who were charged with fraudulent practices in connection with the procurement of relief food that was supplied to people affected by the Coronavirus lockdown.

The officials, include the Permanent Secretary Christine Guwatudde, Joel Wanjala, the Under Secretary and accounting officer), Martin Owor, the commissioner disaster preparedness and Fred Lutimba, the assistant commissioner in charge of procurement.

According to the amended charge sheet, the officials have been slapped with abuse of office contrary to section 11(i) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009.

Prosecution alleges that the quartet in abuse of the authority of their respective office did and arbitrary act, prejudicial to the interest of their employer and issued an award letter to Aponye Uganda Limited for the supply of 2,000,000 kilograms of maize at shs300 per kilogram worth six billion shillings in total disregard of the procurement procedures.

The group is also accused of awarding a contract to supply 200,000kg of beans worth one billion shillings to Aponye for Covid relief food without proper bidding process but claimed the same had been done by the OPM contracts committee whereas not.

They are also accused of awarding a contract to supply 100,000kg of beans worth shs450 million to Operation Wealth in total disregard of the procurement procedures.

The state also accuses the group of awarding a contract to supply relief food to NMACKS Investment Limited claiming it had been done through the OPM contracts committee whereas not.

The Anti-Corruption Court is set to start hearing of the case on July 15, 2020.

The group was arrested in April on the orders of President Museveni, who directed the head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Col Edith Nakalema to investigate procurement of the Covid-19 food relief .