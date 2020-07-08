Journalists were locked out as police received a copy of CCTV footage connected to the assault, and later demise of Emmanuel Tegu, a Makerere University student.

Tegu died under controversial circumstances with police saying that the student was beaten by a mob, before succumbing to injuries at Mulago hospital while relatives and social media reports claim that the third year student of veterinary medicine was tortured by a Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel attached to Makerere.

While addressing a security brief on Monday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said preliminary investigations had found out that on June 27, 2020, a police patrol team found Tegu half-naked behind the main building at Makerere University.

To further cement their findings, the police mouthpiece said that there was evidence in form of CCTV camera recordings from St. Augustine’s Chapel in Makerere that captured everything as it unfolded.

Authorities at the Chapel have now handed over a copy of the footage connected to the case, under closed doors.

Journalists who had been deployed to cover the matter were chased out and blocked from witnessing this handover, with police saying that media will be briefed after handling the investigations.

While addressing the press on Monday, Enanga mentioned that the footage ‘clearly’ shows the now late Tegu, chasing officers with stones when they approached him to ask what he was doing outside during curfew time.

“He became more aggressive as they tried to pursue him. He chased them with stones and ran towards St. Augustine’s Church and eventually reached Centenary Bank Makerere where he tried to attach two of the security guards,” Enanga said on Monday.

According to Enanga, it was one of the guards at the bank who raised an alarm that attracted residents from Lumumba who started beating Tegu into unconsciousness.

“Eventually our teams got disturbance calls from one of the area councillors that someone was being beaten. Police rescued him and was taken to Mulago.”