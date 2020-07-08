Kampala Capital City Authority Daniel Muhumuza Nuwabine as the interim head of Public and Corporate Affairs at City Hall but will also double as their new spokesperson.

The position fell vacant after Peter Kaujju announced his resignation last month after serving for for nine years having joined in April 2011.

On Tuesday afternoon, KCCA announced that the new spokesperson acting in the interim officially started his duties.

“Based at the headquarters, Nuwabine’s key role is to drive and oversee KCCA’s communications policy in execution of all the institution’s corporate communication and media relations, stakeholder engagements at various levels and the Institution’s brand voice,” KCCA said in a statement.

Prior to his new role, Nuwabine has been the substantive supervisor for Guidelines and Public Awareness at KCCA for four years.

“In the role, he has provided oversight on community-based awareness and sensitisation with a blend of creativity and strategic thinking to give an account of KCCA services, status of projects as well as building synergies with communities. We commit to continuous effective engagement with Citizens in an accountable, responsive and equitable way in pursuit for a better city.”

Kaujju is unveiled at Umeme

The development came a few hours after Peter Kaujju was officially unveiled as the new communications manager for Umeme.

“We take this honor to introduce Peter Kaujju as our head of communications. He comes with a wealth of experience in communication, stakeholder engagement and partnerships. He is passionate about public relations and we are happy to have him on the team,”Umeme tweeted.