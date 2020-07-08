Government has injected shs560 million in Kyadondo East constituency represented by Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine to help fight poverty.

Speaking during the launch of the Emyooga initiative at Kasangati town council headquarters on Wednesday, the State Minister for Microfinance, Haruna Kasolo said the money will go into 18 groups of people organized under Saccos.

“Each Sacco will get shs30 million to make it shs540 million but the president directed that the sacco for elected leaders should be given shs50 million to make it shs560 million,”Kasolo said.

Whereas many have said that the initiative is meant to woo voters for President Museveni in the forthcoming 2021 general election, the minister insisted the money is part of ongoing government projects that cannot stop because of an election.

“We are still implementing programs in our manifesto. Why don’t they say the electricity and water we are continuing to extend to our people is meant for campaigns? Why is it that when such a program to improve the wellbeing of the people is implemented, it is meant for campaigns,”Kasolo wondered.

Politicians

The State Minister for Microfinance explained that one reason Ugandans have continued to be poor is because of politicians who mislead them.

“How many times have your leaders(politicians) mobilized you to access the youth or women funds? They instead mobilise you to join them in what they term as struggle where they benefit and you don’t,”Kasolo said.

“Why do you join politicians in their schemes where you don’t benefit. They ask you to follow them in protests but when both of you get arrested, they are given bond as you go to prison. Why don’t you concentrate on how to see your business grow or how to start one?”

Minister Kasolo explained that the initiative is meant to ensure Ugandans create wealth and jobs so they can get out of poverty but insisted the program does not discriminate.

According to him, every member who joins the various Sacco where they fall will benefit, irrespective of their political dispensation.

“When you join this project, you will get out of poverty. Don’t listen to anyone’s advice.”

The minister said the program will be rolled out throughout the country for all groups of people to benefit.

Program

The Emyooga project is a presidential initiative aimed at supporting various groups of people in job creation and income generation as part of the NRM manifesto.

The Microfinance Support Centre is the implementing agency for the program.

According to Alfred Eboku Ejanu, the head of Credit and Operations at the Microfinance Support Centre, people will be organized in 18 groups including boda boda riders, taxi drivers, restaurants, welders, market vendors, women entrepreneurs, youth leaders, people with disabilities, journalists, performing artists, veterans, fishermen and elected leaders.

“The project will be implemented in three phases. We are currently involved in senzitization and mobilization of the people about the initiative. Then we shall encourage members to form and register their saccos. Microfinance Support Centre will then know the viable saccos and these will each receive seed capital of shs30 million,”Ejanu said.

“We shall continue monitoring and evaluation of the program.”

The official from the Microfinance Support Centre explained that the main goal of the project is not for government to give money to people but inculcate into them the culture and value of saving for development.

According to officials, members doing a similar job are supposed to form at parish level but also form saccos at constituency level before receiving funding from government.

Identification of the different individuals subscribing to a given category(Omwooga) will be done at parish level with the support of the LC one leadership.

Only registered parish saccos composed of members engaged in similar enterprises will be members of the constituency saccos.