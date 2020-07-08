Embattled artist, Joseph Mayanja also known as Jose Chameleone has been summoned by the Anti-Corruption court, over failure to clear import duty tax worth Shs 137 million.

The summon was issued by the Anti-Corruption court chief magistrate Pamela Lamunu Ocaya on Tuesday, asking Chameleone to appear at the Kololo based court on July, 30,2020 following prosecution.

“You are hereby commanded by the Uganda Government to appear in the Anti-Corruption Court at Kololo on the 30th day of July 2020 at 9:00am or so soon thereafter as the case can be heard,” the summon reads.

According to the charge sheet that has been accessed by Nile Post, the ‘Baliwa’ singer is charged with two counts: being in possession of uncustomed goods contrary to the section 200 (d) (iii) of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004 and failure to produce documents when required to, contrary to section 204(b) of the East African Community Customs Management Act 2004.

Simon Peter Lwanga, a customs officer who prepared the charge said that Chameleone, on April 12, 2020 was found by the customs in possession of a vehicle registration number SSD499B whose taxes had not been paid.

“Uganda Revenue Authority Enforcement Team intercepted motor vehicle registration number SSD 499B Toyota Land Cruiser V8 Model GRJ 200 along Wakaliga Bulange Mengo. Joseph Mayanja was requested to avail the team with documentation regarding the legal status of the vehicle in Uganda which he promised to avail but failed,” the customs officer said.

According to Lwanga, the import duty of the vehicle was not paid.

Chameleone has expressed intention to run for the Kampala lord mayor seat in the 2021 general election.

Over the last couple of days, Chameleone has faced a torrid time.

Early this week he was also banned from Sabula Records Studios where he produced his Baliwa song for allegedly bullying and disrespecting fellow artistes and producers.

By the time of writing this report, the singer had not responded to both the summon and the ban.