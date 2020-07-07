The 2005 Uganda Premier League champions, Police FC have not been left behind in the busy transfer market ahead of the new 2020/21 season.

The cops on Monday announced the signing of Uganda Cranes midfielder, Tonny Mawejje on a two-year deal.

Club chairman, AIGP Asan Kasingye could not hide his excitement over the capture of Mwejje’s signature once again.

“As a club, we are happy to have own back at the club. He is a legend not only here but for the Cranes after playing at top level for over 12 years and we believe his experience will strengthen the club,”Kasingye said.

According to Kasingye, with the signing of Mawejje, the team is on the road back to its glory days that saw them win the 2005 UPL title but also win the CECAFA cup the following year.

“We no longer want to just compete. We are former champions and we want to win trophies. We want to bring new sponsors because Police is a big organisation and many people want to be part of this good club.”

The Police FC chairman says the revolution started with the recruitment of a new CEO, Fahad Lumu who was unveiled recently.

Mawejje excited to be home

The hardworking midfielder said he was happy to be back at the club that he once played for and guided to greater heights.

“I am so happy that am back to Police FC. I have so much history with this team and I am here to reunite with the family because Police is my family,” Mawejje said.

The 33 year old midfielder joins Police FC as a free agent after ending his short spell with Al-Arabi Sports Club from Kuwait that he joined last year from Tirana.

He becomes Abdalla Mubiru’s first signing as he aims at bolstering the team that finished 13th last season.