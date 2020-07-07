Shell has signed an agreement with d.light, a regional innovator of clean energy products aimed at benefiting their customers in Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria.

The support will help families continue to access the reliable electricity on which they depend to work, live, learn and communicate.

Commenting about the same, d.light Chief Executive Officer, Ned Tozun applauded Shell for coming to the help of their customers in their efforts to continue using clean energy.

“As we come to terms with the ‘new normal’ in the wake of the pandemic, this donation allows us to make life brighter for families we serve in Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria who have experienced lockdowns. Our aim is to bring hope and a better quality of life for people across the markets in which we operate,”Tozun said.

He noted that whereas the global economy is facing one of its worst downturns since the great depression, those worst hit by the pandemic are the most vulnerable communities at the base of the socio-economic pyramid, which d.light serves through its pay-as-you-go solar home system offerings.

“During this trying time, this donation will provide much needed relief to d.light customers struggling to meet their energy payments, helping to ensure continued access to reliable and affordable clean electricity,” he added.

Shell Vice President in charge of Social Performance, Joanna Cochrane said this is part of their efforts to come to the help of people.

“Shell recognises how improving access to energy supports better health and wellbeing, while creating new economic prospects for people. We are keen to support those struggling to keep their lights on, in particular due to the impact of COVID-19. We are delighted to work through this existing partnership to effectively deliver this relief,” she said.

As part of this initiative, over 100,000 customers with solar home systems throughout Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will receive contributions towards their payments throughout the month of July.