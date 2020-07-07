People Power movement spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has said that police should avail the CCTV footage that captured Emmanuel Tegu, a Makerere University student who was beaten, before succumbing to injuries at Mulago hospital.

Whereas relatives and social media reports claim that Tegu was tortured by a Local Defence Unit personnel attached to Makerere University, police spokesperson Fred Enanga told the press on Monday that the student was beaten by a mob.

To cement the police findings, Enanga said that there is evidence in form of CCTV camera recordings from St. Augustine’s church in Makerere that captured everything as it unfolded although he didn’t present the footage to media.

While addressing a press conference at the People Power head offices in Kamwokya on Tuesday afternoon, Ssenyonyi said that as a movement, they’re bothered by the death of Tegu and would like to see justice being served to the family of the deceased.

He said, “According to the deceased’s family, Emmanuel told them just before he died that he wss beaten by LDUs. In law there’s something called a dying declaration, which is admissible as evidence in court that can be corroborated, so this should be put into consideration during investigations.”

“Enanga said that there’s CCTV footage from St. Augustine Student’s Centre, let the footage be availed so that Emmanuel’s family and the country at large gets to know what really happened. We want justice for Emmanuel, plus all other Ugandans who have died in disturbing circumstances.”

The People Power mouthpiece also said that they are concerned with how the leaders are continuously “using the Covid-19 lockdown to further trample on the rights of citizens unjustifiably.”

Ssenyonyi said that whereas the coronavirus has not killed any Ugandan, government security personnel including LDUs and others have killed many people while enforcing Covid-19 related restrictions.

The movement now urged government to start easing on some of the restrictions starting with places of worship.

“Lets start by reopening places of worship, with some guidelines. If a bus can have 40 people in it for a journey of about 10 hours, a church or mosque which seats 500 people can have a fraction of that number while following guidelines like hand washing, sanitizing and others,” Ssenyonyi said.

Ssenyonyi said that in countries like Kenya where they have more cases and deaths recorded, places of worship have been allowed to resume service with guidelines.