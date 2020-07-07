The archbishop of the church of Uganda Rt Rev Dr. Steven Kazimba Mugalu has called upon the government to reconsider the opening of places of worship as the government eases up on the lockdown measures amidst the covid19 pandemic.

Paying a courtesy visit at next media services for the very first time, the 9th archbishop of the church of Uganda Rt Rev Dr. Steven Kazimba Mugalu lauded Next Media Services for the role they have played in amplifying the works of the church especially during this covid19 pandemic where the places worship have remained under key and lock

The COVID 19 pandemic and the closure of places of worship have seen Next Media Services repurpose some programs with Sunday church services turned digital.

Despite this innovation, the archbishop says it’s time the government considers reopening the places of worship.

He says in line with the Ministry of health directives the discipline of the church and readiness will ensure the guidelines are adhered to.

Among others, the effects of the covid19 pandemic have hit hard in places of worship that depend mostly on its flock for financial support

The archbishop who is a great fan of soccer and Arsenal vowed to continue cementing the media/clergy relationship during his tenure as the archbishop of the church of Uganda.