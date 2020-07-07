In a rare gesture, Kampala businessman and property owner, Haruna Sentongo, has waived rent for his tenants who operate in Segawa Market for the three months Uganda has been in the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sentongo said he will also grant three months free of rent to new tenants who take up occupancy in the market.

Segawa Market located along Mwanga II Road in Mengo Kisenyi in Kampala.

It currently has over 500 shops.

President Museveni has severally asked landlords not to evict tenants who default on rent during the lockdown period.

He asked the landlords and tenants to reach an agreement on how to pay rent in the near future when the situation in the country has normalized. However, some landlords have insisted on rent payment amidst this situation.

Sentongo said this is not proper.

“The traders in the market were affected by the lockdown since they have not been earning from their businesses and are unable to pay rent. As part of my efforts to you to recover from COVID 19 financial constraints, I have pardoned all his tenants’ rent for the three months the country has been under total lockdown,” Sentongo said.

Sentongo also owns Haruna Shopping Mall in Ntinda, Nakayiza Market and Segawa markets in Kisenyi and Haruna Towers in Wandegeya.

.