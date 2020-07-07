Socialite Bad Black has officially renounced her allegiance to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and has joined the People Power movement led by Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Bad Black, whose real name is Shanitah Namuyimbwa, said that she has always been a People Power supporter but had not yet fully decided on where she wants to settle.

Speaking to NBS UNCUT, Bad Black said that she left NRM because, “they have a lot of issues. So let me join change and we see.”

The socialite who celebrated her 31st birthday last week said that she had grown up and means each and every decision that she will make henceforth.

Last month, Bad Black was the centre of focus for over two weeks as she demanded Shs 500 million from the Ministry of Health for services she offered government when she appeared in a TV commercial.

In the commercial, she called upon girls and prostitutes to stay away from truck drivers as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

Bad Black was later reportedly paid by friends of the NRM led by promoter Balaam Barugahare. She said that she was fully paid and does not demand anything.

“I appreciate the NRM for paying me. The agreement we made was a non disclosure and whatever was in the box, I am satisfied and so we move on,” she said.

Bad Black is known for being controversial and she knows this.

Asked if she thinks that people will believe and trust that her latest announcement of joining the red beret team, Black said that she doesn’t want anyone to believe her as this is a personal choice.

She said, “I don’t want people to believe me because I did not sign a contract with anyone as I joined People Power. I know that People Power needs me. I am the best influencer and you saw it when I was demanding for my money. I was trending for the whole week. They need me in this struggle.”

What does she brings to People Power?

Asked what she adds to the People Power movement, Black reaffirmed that she is a ‘high cadre’ and sill” guard Bobi Wine at all times.”

Black said that People Power has no money and she doesn’t expect anything from the pressure group’s leader.

On her ambitions in 10 years

Bad Black said that in 10 years, she sees her controversial self in the August House, representing women in Kampala.

Black, who’s academic credentials are scanty said that she will go back to school and get the A level minimum requirement that is required for a legislator to contest for a slot in Parliament.

She said, “No one can fail to go back to school if they want to. I will go back and study. Let’s just pray to God to give us life,”