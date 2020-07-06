Government has warned politicians against using hate speech, motorcades and boda boda escorts as they go for talk shows on radio and television.

Last week, Kyadondo East Member of Parliament (MP) and presidential hopeful, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine moved with a boda boda convoy to and from his interview on local radio station, CBS FM and according to Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Minister Judith Nabakooba, this will not be allowed going forward.

Presidential aspirant @HEBobiwine just went by here on his way home after a radio talk show. #UgVotes2021 pic.twitter.com/pifZ88LVSL — Daniel Lutaaya 🇺🇬 (@daniellutaaya) July 4, 2020

Nabakooba, while addressing the press at her office on Sunday afternoon asked media houses to streamline their programming and not give platform to politicians who have failed to observe both broadcasting and ban on mass gathering directives.

She said, “We want media houses to follow procedures. Some politicians are using their time on air to say a lot of things. Some are tribal sentiments, politics among others. This is wrong and we want it to end.”

“And any form of large gatherings, motorcades, boda boda escorts that accompany politicians to and from their talk shows will not be allowed,” Nabakooba added.

Nabakooba said that, motorcades and boda boda escorts are against the ban on mass gatherings and puts the lives of riders at a risk of contracting and spreading the Coronavirus along the way.

With the Electoral Commission (EC) coming out to declare that campaigns in the run up to the 2021 general election will be held ‘scientifically’ on TV and radios, some politicians have also called upon President Yoweri Museveni to declare a state of emergency and postpone elections until when its safe to hold them normally.

Minister Nabakooba however responded to that, saying that elections will go on as scheduled and government is not considering a state of emergency.

She said, “It is however unfortunate to hear that some politicians are calling for a state of emergency to be declared in the country. Uganda is a very peaceful and stable country and elections will be conducted peacefully under the existing Covid-19 guidelines. Individuals calling for the state of emergency are doing so for their selfish interests.”

On re-opening of arcades

Minister Nabakooba said that cabinet will sit today (Monday) to decide on whether it is safe to allow boda boda to resume carrying passengers and arcades to open under strict guidelines following calls from riders and traders to allow them to work.

Nabakooba said that cabinet had assigned a team and they are waiting for their reports. She said that, “thereafter, a position will be taken and the country will be guided accordingly.”