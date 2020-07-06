The fight over the Muslim properties between Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) and Jamiyyat Al-Dawat Assalafiyyah took a new twist after a section of muslims accused UMSC of bad intentions when the body took over the management of Masjid Noor along William Street under heavy police deployment.

On July 5, the officials from UMSC led by Musa Lukandwa took over the administration of Masjid Noor mosque commonly known as William street mosque amid heavy deployment of police and other security organs in downtown Kampala along William street.

Siraje Kifampa ,the spokesperson, Jamiyyat Al-Dawat Assalafiyyah based in Nakasero, said they won’t allow the take over of the mosque under unclear circumstances noting that Uganda Muslim Supreme Council has sold almost all the Muslim properties across the country.

“They are trying to create a diversion. We know Mr. Lukandwa and all his dealings. They can’t just come out to take over the mosque and even institute a committee that is going to manage the mosque. We can’t allow that, “he said.

“They sold more than 2 square miles of Muslim land in Sembabule. They just want to create a diversion so that the media focuses on the take over of the property at William street but not their evil acts. We shall not just sit and we won’t allow them to carry on with their move,”he said.

But Lukandwa revealed that the purpose of the operation is about accountability and fighting corruption.

“We are looking at the accountability for over 8 years since 2012 up-to date. This property has been under Jamiyyat Al-Dawat Assalafiyyah and William Street mosque with poor management. We are now recovering UMSC property throughout the country, “he said.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, said the joint security team was deployed to witness the takeover of the property and they arrested some people who wanted to cause chaos.

“We have arrested 14 suspects who tried to resist the take over and these are detained in various police cells within Kampala metropolitan police. They will be charged with various offences but not limited to obstruction, threatening violence, criminal trespass and embezzlement,”he said.

The mosque has for many years been at the centre of a wrangle between Jamiyyat Al-Dawat Assalafiyyah based at Nakasero and Uganda Muslim Supreme Council who accuse one another of mismanaging rent remittances.