Police say they have arrested 10 suspects in the controversial death of third year veterinary Makerere University student last week.

Controversy has continued to surround Emmanuel Tegu’s death that happened last week.

Whereas police say the student was beaten by a mob that suspected him to be a thief, the deceased allegedly told his mother and sister while on his death bed that he was tortured by a member of the Local Defence Unit (LDU) attached to Makerere University.

However, in a statement, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said investigations into the death of the student have intensified and security has subsequently arrested 10 people .

“Today, police carried out an intelligence led operation and arrested 10 suspects in connection to the death of Tegu. All the suspects are residents of Makerere University in Kampala and are detained at Wandegeya Police Station pending interrogation,” Onyango said.

The Kampala police mouthpiece explained that all the suspects whose identities will be disclosed after interrogation, are said to have participated in the mob action that led to Tegu’s death.

“There are other suspects who took off after receiving information of the death of the student, but our teams are pursuing them,” he said.

Tegu’s death has kicked off storm especially on social media, with several commentators seeking for justice.

In a tweet, presidential hopeful and People Power movement leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine expressed dissatisfaction about the way Tegu’s matter had been handled.

In 2015, a former Makerere University student called David Ojok Otim lost his life after he was beaten to death by students who mistook him for a thief.

Otim, a a recent graduate of computer science, had, “Gone to collect money amounting to Shs500,000 owed to him by one of his student clients in the hall of residence before an irate mob of students pounced on him and beat him up with sticks and stones after he failed to properly identify himself,” said Eric Makafu, a final year student of Information Systems and resident of Nkrumah Hall.

The Daily Monitor reported at the time that three students were charged in Buganda Road Court for David Ojok Otim’s murder.