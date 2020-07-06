Telecom giants, MTN Uganda has returned with its MoMo Nyabo promotion in which customers and mobile money agents are set to be rewarded to a tune of shs1.2 billion.

Speaking at the launch of the rejuvenated promotion on Monday morning, the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer, Somdev Sen said the promotion is aimed at rewarding their loyal customers but also agents.

“Over 1,000 winners including customers and agents will be rewarded with various mobile money amounts directly on their phones,” Somdev said.

He said that this year’s promotion focuses on helping their customers and loved ones rebuild after being hit by the prolonged effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“MTN recognizes that we all need to stand together in these challenging times hence the motivation behind this year’s unique MoMoNyabo promotion format.”

According to Steven Nsubuga, the MTN Segment Manager in charge of Mobile Financial Services every day, two customers that have used MTN MoMo to pay for airtime, buy internet bundles or another service will randomly be chosen and each will win one million shillings.

“The MoMo Nyabo Together promotion will reward customers that have embraced MoMo, and use it to pay for airtime, bundles, utilities like Yaka, NWSC, TV subscription plus shopping, school fees among several other services, everywhere they go,” he said.

He noted that customers will also have a chance to win money for their friends and loved ones as part of the promotion.

“To win money for their friends and loved ones, customers’ will be given a chance to participate in a quiz in which they will be asked five general knowledge questions each with a multiple choice of answers, for the winners to select the correct one.”

“Each question is worth shs800,000 which will be equally split between the winner and their preferred beneficiary. The winner has the option to choose one beneficiary for all the answers they get right or nominate several beneficiaries for each question answered correctly. Nominated beneficiaries can be individuals, families and organizations who should be active MTN customers.”