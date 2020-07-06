Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has revealed more details about the controversial death of Makerere University student, Emmanuel Tegu.

Whereas security says the student was beaten by a mob, relatives claim he was tortured by a Local Defence Unit personnel attached to Makerere University.

However, addressing journalists during a security brief on Monday, Enanga said preliminary investigations have found out that on June 27,20 a police patrol team found Tegu half-naked behind the main building at Makerere University.

“When our officers inquired who he was and what he was doing, run away. He became more aggressive as they tried to pursue him. He chased them with stones,”Enanga said.

The police mouthpiece said that earlier, the victim had left her sister’s place in Namungoona to church at Makerere and that when it became dark, his relatives got concerned of his whereabouts since he had a bipolar condition.

To further cement their findings, the police spokesperson said there is evidence in form of CCTV camera recordings from St. Augustine’s church in Makerere that captured everything as it unfolded.

“The footage shows clearly the victim chasing officers with stones. He ran towards St. Augustine’s church and eventually reached Centenary bank Makerere where he tried to attack two of the security guards,”Enanga said.

According to the police spokesperson, one of the guards at Centenary bank later raised an alarm that attracted residents from Lumumba who started beating Tegu who allegedly had no identification on him.

“Eventually our police teams got disturbance calls from one of the area councilors that someone was being beaten. Police rescued him and was taken to Mulago. The following day his brother came locating him and on June,29 he was discharged and returned home.”

The police spokesperson says that despite being discharged, Tegu had not fully recovered and the situation deteriorated when he returned home, prompting his family to rush him to Mildmay centre along Entebbe road, where his bipolar condition was being managed from.

Police insist that Mildmay, Tegu underwent a CT scan and that it was found there was no effect or injury on his brain.

“They later referred him to Lubaga for a kidney scan and later referred him to Mulago where he was admitted and on July 3, he passed on. We are yet to obtain postmortem report to show whether death was as result of multiple injuries due to beatings,”Enanga said.

According to Enanga, investigations into the incident are continuing.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango on Monday afternoon said at least 10 suspects have been arrested over the controversial death of the Makerere University student.