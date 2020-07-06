The Ministry of Health has announced fourteen new cases of Covid-19 in Uganda, as the national tally of confirmed cases reaches 953.

The new cases, according to Dr Henry Mwebesa who is the Director General Health Services at the health ministry, include contacts to previously confirmed cases in Amuru, Kyotera and Luweero districts.

The number of sporadic cases in the border districts of Amuru and Kyotera has continued to rise and the health ministry has stepped up measures to ensure that situation remains manageable.

Eleven of the fourteen new cases were confirmed from samples taken from truck drivers, according to Dr Mwebesa.

“Regarding the Ugandan truck drivers, nine arrived from Kenya via Malaba, one arrived from South Sudan via Elegu and one arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula,” Dr Mwebesa said.

Dr. Mwebesa revealed that the country is currently treating 206 active cases of Covid-19 in hospitals all over the country. This number according, Dr. Mwebesa, includes Ugandans and non Ugandans.

“177 are Ugandans, 24 foreigners and 5 refugees. It is important to note that foreigners and refugees are admitted in our health facilities but are not captured in the cumulative Covid-19 cases,” Dr. Mwebesa said.

At least 892 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the country and Uganda has not yet received any Covid-19 related deaths according to the health ministry.