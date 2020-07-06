Marion Katusiime has scooped the June NBS TV Youth of the Month award. Katusiime beat out Vanessa Mwebaza and Maria Mugagga to win the NBS Youth Voice.

The show also featured Karole Kasita, a top female artist in Uganda who also acted as the chief guest for the award. Vivian Tendo, a fast rising female artist, made a guest appearance on the Youth Voice.

The Youth of Month competitions brings talented and gifted teenagers and youth from different schools and universities through the youth of the week nominations.

For one to feature on the show, the contestant must be nominated by their friends, families and well wishers through the Youth Voice pages on Twitter and Facebook.

The sponsors explain why they believe the contestant deserves the spotlight.

Nominees with the most votes are vetted by producers of the show. This process lasts three weeks after which the top three proceed to feature as youth of the month. The winner is decided by popular vote from the viewers.

Youth of the Month aims to empower young people to pursue their dreams.

Youth voice is hosted by Lil Ollo, and co hosted by Oliviel Nakalembe, Dj Obzera, Esther Kakihoza, Shakira Ibrahim and Henry Mugyenyi.