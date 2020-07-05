When putting up bungalow type houses either for sale or residential in the 1/8th 50 by 100 feet plots in towns. Consider the following: These houses are going for between Ugx 150 million to 250 million each, depending on several factors such as the floor area of the house and quality of finishes and workmanship. Most of these houses are 3-4 bedrooms with an average floor area of 100 m2. Definition. Bungalows are single dwelling residential houses that have only 1 level-ground floor.

Maisonettes are single dwelling residential houses that have two levels that’s ground floor and 1st floor. Bungalow Savings on Land. In the construction of a bungalow in the 50 by 100 plot, the floor area is spread laterally on the ground. For example, a 100m2 house will have all the floor area on the ground floor level.

This means that in the 50×100 plot, there will be less out-door space since the house covers a large space. Maisonette In the maisonette type design, the house floor area is spread vertically. If the total floor area is say 100m2, 50m2 [living room, kitchen, dining room] will be on the ground floor and the rest of the 50m2 [bedrooms] will be on the 1st floor. This means that there will be more ground floor space in this design.

This saving of space can be utilized to either give the unit more garden space or to construct a similar unit. If the house is for an individual for his own use, he can use the extra saved ground for garden space or for future development. If the house is being constructed by a developer for sale, the developer can construct a similar-sized house and sell it.

This way, he will have reaped more benefits since, in the single 50×100 plot, he has developed 2 units as opposed to the bungalow style which can only accommodate 1 unit.

But well, before you think about a storied house as your final home, below are some factors you need to put to your mind;

If your bedroom is upstairs and God gives you long life, will you be able to comfortably climb up and down to and from the bedroom? If you have to relocate to a different bedroom on the ground floor because of age, accidental incapacitation etc. will you be at peace or sentimental attachment to your upstairs bedroom will take a toll on you? If you decide to make your children’s bedrooms upstairs, then it reaches a time they have left home and you also are unable to climb stairs due to age or disability, will you be comfortable if you can’t access and control certain parts of your house? If you decide to install a domestic elevator, will you be comfortable with challenges of breakdowns, energy bills etc at old age? The ease of movement at old age from frequented rooms like from bedroom to kitchen, dining area, stores, lounge etc are Paramount and reduces chances of accidents. There is always enough land in the village to build a bungalow.