Health Minister, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng has finally let the cat out of the bag and declared intention to contest as the Lira Woman Member of Parliament.

In an interview on Sunday, the Minister said for the past two years, many people have been asking her to declare her political intention, noting that she had to critically think about it before airing it out.

“Many of them have also called whereas others have encouraged me to take up a political position. Today I am declaring openly that I am taking up a political position as a representative of the women in Lira district and I will contest for that position,”Aceng said.

The Health Minister said applauded the people of Lango for the “great love” they have showed her and the blessings she has got while serving in the area for 15 years that saw President Museveni appoint her as the Director General of Health Services.

She noted that she will not forsake her people.

“I will stand under the National Resistance Movement party. Again I want to appreciate the people of Lango for their love and encouragement. Since they have seen the good in me, they will continue to see it and vote for me.”

Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, Aceng’s rating among the public has gone up for providing the needed leadership as the Health Minister in the fight against the virus.

The achievements the country has reached are partly contributed to her ministry’s able leadership.

Whereas the confirmed Covid-19 cases in Uganda are at 939, over 800 of these have successfully recovered and discharged from various hospitals around the country without any deaths.

Biography

Born in 1968, Aceng attended Shimoni Primary School and Nabisunsa Girls Secondary School before joining Makerere University.

She holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Sugery, Master of Medicine in pediatrics and a Master of Public health, all from the Makerere University College of Health Sciences.

Aceng also holds a Diploma in Health Systems Management from the Galilee International Management Institute in Israel.

She recently served as the Executive Director for Lira regional referral hospital and Director General of Medical Services before being appointed Health Minister in 2016.