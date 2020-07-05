The daughter to former Iganga district LC5 chairman, George Patrick Bageya has joined the race to vie for the highest office in the land in the forthcoming 2021 general election.

Bageya died in a car accident in 2011.

However, his daughter, Nancy Kalembe had notified the Electoral Commission (EC) of her intentions to consult voters ahead of nominations for the 2021 presidential race.

“As mandated by law, this is to formally declare my candidature for the forthcoming presidential election in 2021. I am an adult Ugandans with all the necessary qualifications to seek this high office as per the constitution of the Republic of Uganda and the laws flowing therefrom,” Kalembe says in her letter to the Electoral Commission chairperson.

She says that she will be standing as an independent candidate as such, she prays for advice on the road map in regards the same.

“In light of the above declaration, I kindly request that I be guided on the way forward as regards nationwide consultation exercise that is required and the acquisition of the requisite signatures for the electorates as a secondment for my candidature.”

Biography

Born to the late George Patrick Bageya and Aida Cissy Kubaaza, Kalembe studied at St Mary’s College Namagunga for O-Level and Mariam high school for A-Level before graduating with a Bachelor of Science in population studies from Makerere University in 2007.

In 2003, she joined the Miss Uganda contest and although she did not emerge winner, she was voted Miss Intelligence, earning her a job with Sanyu FM.

In 2008, she joined Apprentice Africa, the African version of the American reality TV show, The Apprentice where she emerged the sixth of out 16 finalists.

In 2009 she returned to Uganda and worked with Orient but a year later in 2010 she resigned to start her own businesses.

Kalembe is the founder of Spring Clean, a cleaning company, and Mbalimbali Ltd, a pineapple juice and jam-producing company found in Nakawa.

She previously anchored news at the then Uganda Television(UTV) and as a sales and promotions executive at Sanyu FM.

The race to oust the incumbent, President Yoweri Museveni and take the highest office in the country has so far attracted 32 candidates ahead of next year’s general election.

Kalembe joins two other ladies including Darlene Kamusiime and Grace Kabarungi in the race to replace Museveni as president of Uganda.