A joint team from the UPDF and Police in Elegu has begun a hunt for five South Sudanese nationals who forcefully entered the country, disarmed an army officer and later shot him in the thigh.

According to ASP Patrick Okema, the Aswa region police spokesperson, the incident happened on Friday when seven South Sudanese national crossed into the country via the Wunyama river in Lorikowo West, Elegu town in Amuru district.

“OneNo. AX 033568 Ocaya Ashiraf of Elegu detach was attacked by seven South Sudanese who forcefully entered Uganda through a porous border point, disarmed him and shot him in the left thigh. He was rescued by his colleague Pte Sadam who came and responded to the gunshot,”Okema said .

He noted that two suspects included Dhel Karibinu,28 a soldier with the South Sudan national army attached to the Republican Guard at Nimule and one Martin Okot, 24 a South Sudanese broker have since been arrested and detained at Elegu police station.

Okema added that rifle number 56- 5621820 used by the suspects has been recovered.

“Investigations have been opened via CRB. 108/2020 , whereas a hunt for other suspects is also ongoing within Elegu town council by a joint force of police and UPDF,”Okema noted.